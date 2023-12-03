Miller County Commission Meets Monday On Possible Funding For Swinging Bridge

A possible sales tax bond issue to help fund repairs of the old swinging bridge in Brumley will take center-stage this next Monday during the Miller County Commission meeting.

The issue of rehabbing the bridge and getting it back open to traffic has been ongoing for a couple years. However, according to bridge group spokesperson Marlena Hatmaker, there might now be some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Right now, Miller County is looking through paperwork, but also dealing with their attorney to see what can be done. As far as adding a small park there to kind of subsidize the bridge a little bit and help it, and it repairs this go around, but also maintenance in the future.”

The group is also looking at the possibility of going after a grant for the cause.

Total cost of the four-phase project would be about $900,000 with $100,000 needed for the first-phase which conceivably could get the bridge at least re-opened.

The Miller County Commission meeting, Monday morning, will begin at 9:00.