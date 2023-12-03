Murder Case Involving Camdenton Woman Continued Until April 2024

The case against a homeless Camdenton woman accused of murder in Camden County has been continued until late April of next year.

40-year-old Chrisma Ellis was represented this past week by her attorney for a case review hearing during which a report from the department of mental health was reviewed.

It’s alleged that Ellis killed Thomas Gifford at a residence on south Business-5 before fleeing to the Kansas City area where she admitted to a friend that she had stabbed Gifford several times, believed he was dead and was waiting to be picked up for the murder.

Ellis is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action. She remains in the custody of Camden County where she is being held without bond.