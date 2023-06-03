Sat. Jun 3rd, 2023

 

Camdenton BOA To Meet Tuesday With Busy Agenda

It’s back to business on Tuesday for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen with several topics identified on the published agenda.

Among those topics…an ordinance approving for extending a parallel taxiway and doing some overlay work at the Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

The board will also consider an ordinance providing for a partial short term tax abatement to offset interest rates and building costs for the developer putting up a 138-unit apartment complex on, currently, city owned property.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.

Reporter Mike Anthony

