Camdenton Board Of Education Set To Meet Wednesday The 28th

The Camdenton R-3 School District Board of Education gets together in a special session on Wednesday of next week, the 28th.

Appearing on the short agenda is discussion about transferring $900-thousand to the district’s medical insurance fund.

Other topics of discussion include: bid recommendations for dairy, bread, tires and fuel; a fiscal-2023 budget amendment; the 2023-2024 administrative report; and a closed session to take care of personnel matters.

The Camdenton R-3 special session on Wednesday will begin at 9:00 in the Administration Office’s board room.