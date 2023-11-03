Camdenton Chamber Banquet Deadline Approaching Fast

Camdenton Area Chamber members are being put on notice.

Chamber Director K.C. Cloke says the upcoming annual membership banquet is just a couple weeks away with the deadline to RSVP and be a part of it being even closer.

“This year’s theme is the Roaring 20s Speakeasy. So with all the entertainment and great food we’ve got lined up, you’re sure not going to want to miss this one. So reservations are required and it’s $35 per person and they are due by this Friday, November 3rd.”

Cloke also says that there are a few sponsorships for the banquet still available. Member businesses can call or email the chamber to RSVP or inquire more about the annual banquet.