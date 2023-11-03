Morgan County Accident Injures Three People

Three people are injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route-135 just south of Route-J in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday morning when 67-year-old Katheryn Rutter-Cornett, of Stover, slowed down and was hit from behind by 64-year-old Susan Baker, also from Stover.

Both drivers along with Rutter-Cornett’s passenger, 76-year-old Judith Riedel of Iowa, all suffered minor injuries.

Rutter-Cornett and Riedel were taken to Lake Regional while Baker refused treatment at the scene.