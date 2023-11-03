Snow Or No Snow? Farmers Almanac Says Yes But Weather Experts Say “Not So Fast”

If you believe in the prognostications, put out by the Farmer’s Almanac, then you’ll probably want to run to the nearest store and grab some salt and maybe a shovel or two for the first snowfall of this season…according to the almanac…expected to fall next week.

However, according to Cara Foster in the Weatherology Office, chances are you can put your wallets away and worry about it another time.

“If we see anything, we’re going to possibly see some rain going into Sunday night and Monday, maybe Tuesday. But as of right now, the chances are pretty slim and we’re still on the warmer side during that time. So like I said, it’s going to be tougher for snow to roll in.”

As for the near future, a little bit of a warm up back to more seasonable temperatures is expected…