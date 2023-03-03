Central Trust Company Promotes Trenny Garrett To LO VP Market Executive

The Central Trust Company has announced the promotion of one of its own to the position of Lake Ozark Vice President Market Executive.

Lake Ozark, MO – Central Trust Company, a division of The Central Trust Bank, is pleased to announce that Trenny Garrett has been recently promoted to the Lake Ozark Vice President Market Executive.

Trenny has acquired a wide variety of experience after serving in the legal and financial services industry since 1995. Prior to her promotion, her primary role at Central Trust Company was to provide wealth advisory, tax and estate planning strategies, and fiduciary services to clients. Although Trenny will be leading our team in Lake Ozark, Missouri – she will work cohesively with all market executives throughout our footprint. Within her new role, Trenny will conduct management oversight of our Lake Ozark office, while continuing to maintain several client relationships and fiduciary services.

Additionally, Trenny earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts from Westminster College, and her Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation.

About Central Trust Company

With $8 billion in combined client assets, Central Trust Company provides investment management, financial planning, trust & fiduciary services, and retirement planning for individuals, businesses, and charities. The company employs more than 130 wealth management professionals in our offices in Jefferson City, Lake Ozark, Columbia, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Lawrence, KS. For more information about Central Trust Company, visit centraltrust.net.

About Central Bancompany

The Central Trust Bank is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, and has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a $20 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with more than 250 locations in 78 communities serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, Colorado, Iowa, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company, Central Investment Advisors, Central Travel, and Central Technology Services. For more information, visit www.centralbank.net.