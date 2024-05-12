Camdenton Gives Chamber Thumbs Up On Air Show VIP Party

The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce and the Air Show Committee gets a thumbs up from the board of aldermen.

The chamber and committee had been seeking approval to have a V-I-P party the Friday night before the show in September.

“They wanted to have, you know, obviously music, dinner and stuff like that….and they wanted to provide alcoholic beverages…and that passed 5 to 1,” says city Administrator Jeff Hooker, “So the V-I-P Party was approved during this week’s board of aldermen meeting.”

The Air Show itself is set for Saturday, September 7th, at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.