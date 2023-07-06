Camdenton Man Accused Of Rape And Incest Now Back In Jail Awaiting Motion To Have His Bond Revoked

More troubles for a Camdenton-area man who was brought up on charges of statutory rape and incest in July 2021 after alleged crimes against a family member.

34-year-old Richard Scott Bennett now faces one count each of patronizing prostitution with someone 18-years-old-and-older and patronizing prostitution with someone 14-years-old-and-younger.

In the 2021 case, Bennett allegedly had sexual relations with a minor child family member who became pregnant with DNA testing revealing that Bennett was the father.

Bennett posted bond on those charges and has since entered a guilty plea with sentencing set for next week in Miller County on a change of venue from Camden County.

Bennett is currently back in the Camden County Jail with a new bond of $25-thousand on the prostitution charges while a motion has been filed to revoke his previous bond.