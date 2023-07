The month of June was a warm one with high temperatures averaging around 87 and lows around 63 for the region which included the Springfield, Joplin, West Plains, Vichy and Lake of the Ozarks reporting stations.

The lake area topped out with a high temperature around 105 making June about the 24th warmest on record.

As for rainfall, the region ended the month about 2.5 inches below normal.

And there was no snowfall recorded for the month.