A Camdenton man is dead after a motorcycle accident just before 11:00 Thursday night along eastbound-54 about a mile east of Route-A in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Dennis Harmon traveled off the roadway and struck the cable barrier.

Harmon was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle; He was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.