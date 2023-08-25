Osage Beach Looking At Various Code Changes – Requests Public Input

There’s a number of proposed code changes on the way for residents in the city of Osage Beach.

In a release sent out on Friday, the city is looking at several changes to its existing code, all of which they also want public input for.

Some of it includes language adjustments to items such as Basic Standards, Storm Water and Drainage Plans and Erosion Control.

Public input must be submitted by Friday September 29th to the city clerk either by mail, email or dropping it off in person at city hall.

To view the full details, click through the PDF below: