Camdenton Man Facing Charges Following Bizarre Attack

What started with a reported domestic dispute results in at least one person injured and a Camdenton-area man arrested and charged in connection to the sequence of events.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that an unidentified subject woke up on a couch at the location to 51-year-old Erik Caspary hitting him or her with a golf club or a staff saying that he was going to kill him or her and nobody would find the body.

The victim apparently had been staying at the residence since the weekend after Thanksgiving and was able to get away from Caspary who went outside to talk with law enforcement about what happened.

Caspary was arrested and taken to the Camden County Jail. He has since formally been charged with a class-B domestic assault charge.

He was being held on a $75,000 bond.