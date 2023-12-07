Kids Harbor Hoping To Be The Winner Of Penalty Donations From STL Blues

Here’s to hoping the St. Louis Blues play plenty of penalty-filled games this season and with the majority of those penalties being against the opposition.

It’s all part of “Power Play Goals for Kids” during which Ameren-Missouri has selected four very worthwhile causes to be on the receiving ends of the fundraising

“What happens is, every time the Blues get a power play goal, they will donate $500 to this pot. At the end of the voting process, which is January 31 of 2024, the charity that receives the most votes from the public will receive that pot.”

Dave Shipp with the Kids Harbor also says the other charities will still receive $1,000 each.

You can vote for Kid’s Harbor by linking onto http://powerplaygoalsforkids.com.

You can submit one vote per day from each email address. As of Wednesday, the Blues have scored seven power play goals during the promotion with a $3,500 pot built up so far.