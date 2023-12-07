Preparations For 2024 Magic Dragon Nationals Already Underway

We may still have another 3-4 weeks remaining until Christmas and the end of the year but, believe it or not, it’s a great time of the year to start looking ahead at the 2024 Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals event at Lake of the Ozarks.

“We were sold out. 800 cars within six weeks. That’s never happened before. So we’ve sold out, just not that early.”

Lake Area Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw also says, if last year is any indication of what’s in store for the event in 2024, now is the time to act if you want to be part of the show.

“If you have participated in the past or you want to January 1, when the website goes back live and you can register, go ahead and get that in. I don’t recommend waiting, especially after last year.”

The 36th Annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals, along the Bagnell Dam strip, is set for the weekend of May 23rd through the 25th.