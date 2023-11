The highway patrol reports four arrests in the lake area over the weekend…one each for alleged DWI alcohol and DWI drugs.

The other two arrests…a 33-year-old woman from Springfield was taken in on a felony stealing warrant out of Springfield and a 49-year-old woman from California, Missouri, was taken in for possession of methamphetamine and driving-related issues.

Two of the arrests happened in Camden County and the other two happened in Miller County.