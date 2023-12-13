Shop With Cop Event For Miller County & Lake Ozark Nets Dozens Of Toys For Kids

Another Shop with a Cop in the lake area over the weekend is being called a humbling and successful event.

This time, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Lake Ozark police, the highway patrol, the department of conservation, Iberia police, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Corrections Probation and Parole in making the magic happen for a number of youngsters.

Target, Pappo’s and the Riverview Baptist Church also did their parts for the annual event.