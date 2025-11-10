Camdenton Man Sentenced To 15 Years Behind Bars In Murder Case

After entering a guilty plea in October of 2024, a Camdenton man is sentenced this past week to 15 years in prison for the 2022 killing of a Greenview-area man.

Jordan Fitzgerald Jones had been accused of using his pickup to run down Michael Varney on a porch after previously, during the day, being in an argument with each other.

The defense for Jones requested a 10-year suspended sentence on his involuntary manslaughter charge and a three-year suspended sentence on his armed criminal charge.

The state countered by asking for consecutive sentences of 10 years on the manslaughter charge and 15 on the armed criminal action charge.

Following the sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden ordered Jones to serve seven years on the involuntary manslaughter charge and eight years on the armed criminal action.

Those sentences are to be served consecutively.