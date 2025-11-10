Carson Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With $100,000 Payout

A wrongful death lawsuit filed after the pursuit-related death of Osage Beach city police officer Phylicia Carson, in August 2024, comes to an end with a $100,000 payout to her surviving husband and six children.

The settlement was received from Farm Bureau Town and Country Insurance Company of Missouri and satisfaction of judgement filed last week in Camden County.

Charged in connection to the accident on Route-A is 24-year-old Christopher Wehmeyer with one count each of aggravated fleeing resulting in a death, second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Wehmeyer is free on a $100,000 bond with several conditions attached including GPS monitoring and house arrest.

His next court date to consider a change of venue is set for January 7th.