Stover Man Facing Child Sex Crimes Charges

A 20-year-old from Stover lands in the Morgan County Jail after being charged with child-related sex crimes.

Bryce Martin is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of minor…a class-B felony.

Courthouse documents allege that Martin knowingly photographed the girl, who’s under the age of 18, depicting her naked body, threatened to leak the photos and then sent at least one of the photos on Snapchat.

Bond for Martin was set at $150,000 with conditions attached including GPS monitoring to and no contact with the victim or her family.