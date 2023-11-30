Camdenton Police Arrest One Person In Connection To A Wednesday Hit & Run

UPDATE:

One person is taken into custody after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run traffic accident in Camdenton.

Camdenton police say it started just before 11:00, when an officer patrolling observed a black Toyota going over 50 miles along North Business 5. After pulling up behind him, the vehicle proceeded eastbound onto 54 reaching even higher speeds.

Officers say the vehicle also swiped 2 other vehicles along the way, skidded out of control and crashed into a median barrier at the Business 5 & HWY 5 overpass, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Two others in the vehicles hit by the driver were injured & transported to a hospital for treatment.

Camdenton Police say the man is being held at the Camden County Jail pending charges.

