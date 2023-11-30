Morgan County Shooting Suspect Pleads “Not Guilty” Ahead Of Extradition To California

A shooting suspect in Morgan County enters a “not guilty” plea and waives extradition back to the State of California where he currently has an outstanding no-bond warrant.

39-year-old Stephen Brayley is accused of shooting a teenager late during the evening hours of November 19th at a location on North Hunter Street in Versailles after the teenager got into an argument with another juvenile about money.

Brayley fled the scene before turning himself in the next morning.

He’s charged with first-degree assault serious physical injury, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brayley now also faces a fugitive from justice charge.

He’s being held on no bond awaiting extradition back to California State.