Man Wanted By Camden Sheriff’s Office After Walking Away From Work Release Program

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could lead to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly walked away from a work release program before failing to return to the jail.

Sergeant Scott Hines says that 44-year-old Samuel Aaron Phillips walked away from the program back on November 13th and has since been charged with escape.

Phillips is also wanted on three other felony warrants for possession and one felony warrant for resisting arrest.

He’s known to frequent Climax Springs, Edwards and other areas in Camden and Benton counties.

Anyone with information on Phillips or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or local authorities.