Felony Charges Filed Against Two Eldon Men Involved In Alleged Eugene Area Burglary

Several felony charges are filed against two men from Eldon after being caught in the process of an alleged early-morning burglary in the Eugene area on Thursday of last week.

A probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse indicates that the two are identified as 18-year-old Gavin Maylee and 20-year-old Dylan Humphrey.

When confronted by deputies, a search of the vehicle Maylee and Humphrey were in uncovered two large crowbars, bolt cutters, flashlights and a black bag which contained several unused syringes and one syringe containing what was believed to be methamphetamine.

Maylee and Humphrey are each charged with felony burglary, possession of a controlled substance, stealing and possession of burglary tools. Maylee is being held on a $50,000 bond while bond for Humphrey is $75,000.

Reporter Mike Anthony