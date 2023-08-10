Thu. Aug 10th, 2023

 

Camdenton R-3 Schools Looking At Tax Levy Discussions With Public Meeting On Monday

All News RSS Feed Local Meetings Politics Top Stories Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

Speak now or forever hold your peace…at least for the next school year.

Officials from the Camdenton R-3 School District have announced a date to hold a public hearing to take comments for and against the proposed 2023-2024 tax levy.

The hearing will include a presentation of the proposed levy, a period for public comment and then the board of education officially formalizing the levy.

The hearing is being held in the district’s administration building next Monday, the 14th starting at 5:30.

All News RSS Feed Local Meetings Politics Top Stories Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony