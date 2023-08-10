Camdenton R-3 Schools Looking At Tax Levy Discussions With Public Meeting On Monday

Speak now or forever hold your peace…at least for the next school year.

Officials from the Camdenton R-3 School District have announced a date to hold a public hearing to take comments for and against the proposed 2023-2024 tax levy.

The hearing will include a presentation of the proposed levy, a period for public comment and then the board of education officially formalizing the levy.

The hearing is being held in the district’s administration building next Monday, the 14th starting at 5:30.