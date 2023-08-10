Missouri Joins 21 States Fighting Against EPA Rule Changes On Coal/Gas/Oil Power Plants

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has joined a 21-state coalition opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to impose stringent emissions standards on existing coal, natural gas and oil-fired power plants.

Bailey issued a statement, Wednesday, saying the E-P-A’s action violates the Supreme Court’s decision in the “West Virgina versus E-P-A” case that ruled that Congress has not authorized the E-P-A to remake electricity grids.

Bailey also says the E-P-A’s proposed rule is nothing more than government overreach and an effort by President Biden to unconstitutionally push his radical climate agenda on Missouri power plants.

Full Release:

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office joined a 21-state coalition opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule that would impose stringent emissions standards on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants. The rule ignores last year’s rebuke from the United States Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA, which held that the EPA cannot implement a narrow regulatory provision to force coal-fired power plants into retirement en masse.