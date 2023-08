The Miller County Health Center Board of Trustees gets together for its regular meeting later tonight.

Highlighting the agenda, after the swearing in of new members by County Clerk Clinton Jenkins, the board will then consider by-laws and minimum requirements for membership which falls under old business and a 2023 tax levy which falls under new business.

A closed session is also possible.

The Miller Health Center meeting, at the center in Tuscumbia, begins tonight at 6:30.