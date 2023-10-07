Prosecution Elects To Wave Death Penalty In Fatal Memorial Day Shooting At Lazy Gators

A Jefferson City man charged with first-degree murder and drug charges in connection to a Memorial Day-2021 shooting at Lazy Gators in Camden County will not face the death penalty.

The prosecuting attorney’s office filed formal notice with the court this week indicating its intent to waive the death penalty against Chad Tariq Brewer who’s accused of shooting Vonza Watson in the incident.

A separate motion filed on behalf of Brewer by the public defender’s office was seeking that a bond be set based, at least in part, on the prosecution’s intent to not seek the death penalty. That motion was denied.

A jury trial for the case is currently scheduled to begin on January 8th of next year.