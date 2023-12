The Camdenton R-3 School District has released its agenda for next week’s board of education meeting.

Several items are up for discussion including the 2022-2023 district audit report, the student services report, approving the district’s assessment plan, an M-S-B-A policy update and a closed session to deal with legal and personnel issues.

The Camdenton R-3 Board of Education meeting, next Monday the 11th, will start at 5:30 in the administration office.