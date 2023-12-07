fbpx

Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

 

Public Hearing On Budget Set For Tonight’s BOA Meeting In Osage Beach

Thursday, December 7th, 2023

If you live or own a business in Osage Beach and you have any concerns regarding a proposed $47.7 million operating budget for Fiscal-2024, tonight you will have a chance to make those concerns known.

A public hearing will to take comments for and against the proposed budget will take place as part of the board of aldermen’s regular meeting.

Several other items also appear on the agenda including approval of different improvements at the Lee-C Fine and Grand Glaize airports.

The board of aldermen meeting, in Osage Beach City Hall tonight, will begin at 6:00.

Reporter Mike Anthony