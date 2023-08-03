Camdenton Sets Public Hearing For Sewer System – Honors Former Mayor Gentry North

A public hearing has been put on the calendar for early next month to take comments about a proposed water and sewer rate increase in the City of Camdenton.

The public hearing will begin at 6:00 on Tuesday, September 5th, prior to the board of aldermen’s regular meeting.

The proposed increases are available for review at city hall.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen, Tuesday night, also approved a resolution of remembrance following the recent passage of Gentry North.

North had served for more than 15 years combined in the positions of alderman, community service officer, the zoning board of adjustment and as mayor.