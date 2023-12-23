Camdenton Shop With A Cop Helps Out 125 Children With Toys

What would the holidays be without another “Shop with a Cop” story…?

This time, it was the Camdenton Police Department holding its magical event with some 165 youngsters from inside the city getting to go on a shopping spree with the officers.

City Administrator Jeff Hooker, speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” event for the officers.

“They all showed up even or two in the academy that got back Friday night. They showed up to help work with the kids and they do a really great job.”

Each of the kids, with still a few more to be taken care of before Santa arrives, had $125 to spend.

Hooker went on to say it’s not about a dollar amount but it was certainly a mission accomplished.

“A lot of smiling faces and happy kids and happy parents as well.”