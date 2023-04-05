Camdenton Unsuccessful At Getting Grant Money For Community Center – Announces Popeye’s Chicken Entering The Market

Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker’s report Tuesday night to the board of aldermen is a case of good news-bad news.

Hooker says, at least for right now, efforts to secure funding for a future community center are now on hold.

“It the central region there was 33 applicants, 12 who were awarded the funding….we ranked number 24/25.”

Hooker also says the city will take a look at how to better position itself for future grant funding.

“I’m going through the scoring now to see why, what, when and how….so we can better prepare our grant writer…to better prepare us to get funding.”

On a brighter note in Camdenton, according to Hooker, plans are for a Popeyes Chicken outlet to land in the city and be open sometime in 2024.

Here’s the full council video: