Mizzou Set For Border Battle With Kansas For Saturday Game

Saturday is a renewal of the Border War.

Mizzou and Kansas on the college hard with the number two.

Jayhawks hosting the Tigers.

Last year things did not exactly go Mizzou’s way.

They entered the game 9 -0 but faced their first real competition of the season.

They were downed by the Jayhawks 95 -67.

This year a little different. Mizzou’s already faced some tough competition. They’ve lost twice but have two true road wins against Power 5 opponents at Minnesota and at Pitt.

Meanwhile the Jayhawks they are 8 -1. Coming off a win last week over Connecticut 69 -65 at Fog Allen.

This game tips at 4 -15. We’ll also learn Saturday night the winner of this year’s Heisman trophy.

No Mizzou Tiger in the final group.

But many expect Cody Schrader to be among the top 10. He led the country in yards per game on the ground.

Of course Mizzou three weeks from tonight they will play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl down in Texas.