Camdenton Woman Injured In Laclede County Car Crash

A Camdenton woman is injured in a one-vehicle accident on Johnson Road, nine miles northwest of Lebanon, in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Monday night when the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Timmy Sharp-Miller, of Camdenton, slid on gravel before traveling off the roadway and overturning.

A passenger, 21-year-old Halie Knab also from Camdenton, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.

Sharp-Miller was uninjured. However, he’s now facing pending charges of felony DWI involving an injury and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an injury.