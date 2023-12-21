Candidate Filing In Camdenton Remains Slow As Ward 3 Remains Vacant

Candidate filing remains slow in Camdenton with only three candidates currently in the running for four positions that will appear on the April Municipal ballot.

Bonnie Black and Sandy Gentry have respectively filed in the Ward-1 and Ward-2 races while Bill Jeffries has now filed for the Special Road District-R” position.

As of the end of business Monday, nobody has declared candidacy for the ward-3 race in Camdenton.

Candidate filing will close on December 26th with the election to happen on Tuesday, April 2nd.