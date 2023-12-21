MODOT Says Drivers Should Prepare For A Few Traffic Impacts This Week

Motorists heading west out of Camdenton will be likely to face some pretty significant impacts to traffic on Wednesday.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says some pipe work is scheduled to take place.

“We’re going to replace a pipe under highway 54 at Bumper Hill Road. So expect lane closures and flaggers to to direct traffic through the area on West 54 west of Camdenton.”

Roeger also says other work taking place which may impact traffic around the lake area include Route-J in Laclede County and Route-T in Morgan County.

The work is, of course, dependent on the weather.