Two Vehicle Accident Near Hurricane Deck Bridge Sends Two Women To The ER

A two-vehicle accident just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on north highway-5 just south of the Hurricane Deck Bridge in Camden County sends two Osage beach women to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened when 59-year-old William Henley of Osage Beach was stopped in traffic for a flagman when his car was hit from behind by a pickup being driven by 55-year-old Daniel Rice of Versailles.

Neither of the drivers were injured.

However, two passengers in Henley’s car…38-year-old Cathy Martinez and 81-year-old Berniece Pursell…did suffer minor-to-moderate injuries.

They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.