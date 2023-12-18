“Major” Developments in 10-Year-Old Missing Person Case of Donnie Erwin in Camden County

A possible break in a 10-year-old missing person case of Donnie Erwin in Camden County.

The sheriff’s office reports that a freelance videographer and drone pilot had been looking earlier last week in the southwestern area of the county for anything that could’ve been connected to the case when he spotted what was believed to be a car submerged in a small pond on some private property.

A subsequent search of the area and the pond confirmed the car which led to the sheriff’s office and members of the Mid-County Fire District’s Dive Team responding to confirm the license plate number having belonged to Erwin.

The Hyundai Elantra was pulled from the pond and is being processed while the focus of the search for any presumed remains of Erwin is now centered around the pond and surrounding area.