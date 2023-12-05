Monday Sports Report Features Football Updates From High School, Mizzou & Chiefs

Statistically not a great night for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as the Packers 27 -19 winners up at Lambeau.

For Mahomes a touchdown and an interception throws for just 210 yards. Isaiah Pacheco did have a buck 10 on the ground and a touchdown.

Mahomes a chance at a game tying touchdown would have needed a two point conversion as well but the Hail Mary falls incomplete as the clock hit triple zeroes.

For Kansas City they fall to 8 -4 on the year.

Suddenly the Packers may be viable for a playoff spot in the NFC.

They are 500 at 6 -6.

Mizzou football they are going bowling, going to the Cotton Bowl.

December the 29th down in Arlington Texas as the Tigers will take on Ohio State.

Now that spot opened up more than likely do at least in part to Florida State being excluded from the 14 playoff.

The undefeated Seminoles on the outside looking in.

Alabama got the four seed, Michigan won, Washington two and the Texas Longhorns.

The champions of the Big 12 got number three.

Also for Mizzou basketball, they won fourth straight. They beat Wichita State 82 -72