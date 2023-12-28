fbpx

Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

 

Time Running Out To Pay Personal Property Taxes For 2023

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News State News Thursday, December 28th, 2023

If you haven’t paid your personal property taxes for the year yet, you’re quickly running out of time to do so without having to dig deeper into your pocket.

The deadline to get paid up is the 31st of this month which is Sunday.

That means, if you want to pay in person, you have until the close of business on Friday to get to your respective county courthouse and pull the cash or plastic out of your wallet.

If you plan to pay online, then you have until midnight on Sunday.

Those who don’t pay up on time, will be fined and have to pay more.

Reporter Mike Anthony