Holiday Traffic & Arrest Numbers From Highway Patrol Continue To Trickle In

The most recent numbers are in for the Thanksgiving Holiday from the Highway Patrol….

Arrests:

Partial numbers from the highway patrol are showing more than half…65%…of the drivers stopped over the Thanksgiving holiday period were allegedly impaired.

As of 12-noon on Sunday, the patrol reported 138 arrests statewide with 85 of those arrested for alleged DWI and another four for being under the the influence of drugs.

Seven others were arrested for drug-related offenses, 27 had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on various charges and 16 for other offenses.

In the lake area, the highway patrol arrested at least four people…one each for DWI and driving while suspended in Morgan County, one for DWI in Camden County and one in Miller County on an outstanding warrant.

The holiday counting period began at 6:00-PM Wednesday and came to an end at 11:59 Sunday night. Finals numbers from the highway patrol are expected to be released soon.

Traffic Issues:

Partial numbers from the highway patrol seem to indicate that the Thanksgiving holiday counting period this year will end up being considerably safer than last year.

As of just after 12-noon on Sunday, the patrol was reporting 64 traffic accidents statewide with 99 injuries and two fatalities…both of the fatalities having happened in Troop-C in the eastern part of the state.

In the lake area…as of Sunday afternoon, the highway patrol only reported three accidents…all three in Benton County…resulting in two minor and two moderate injuries.

The official counting period began at 6-PM Wednesday night and came to an end at 11:59 Sunday night. Final numbers from the highway patrol are expected to be released soon.