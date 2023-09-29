Cantaloupe Recall Underway Following Discovery Of Salmonella Contamination

There’s another food recall underway, this one affecting fruit that could be in your home.

Thousands of whole cantaloupe sold by various supermarkets in 19 states have been recalled by the US Food and Drug administration because of potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled fruit, some 6500 cases of Eagle produce’s candy brand Whole cantaloupe, was sold between September 5th and 16.

Thousands of whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C., have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Eagle Produce, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is doing a voluntary recall of 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe after the fruits were tested in a distribution center by the FDA, the agency said in a news release.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., the FDA said.

The products subject to the recall include Kandy Produce whole cantaloupes with the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901,797900 and 804918, according to the FDA.

“Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them,” the FDA said. “Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.”

As of Wednesday, there have been no reported illnesses in connection to the recall.

Salmonella bacteria cause around 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Symptoms can start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.