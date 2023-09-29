Suits For Soldiers Event Taking Place Saturday In Osage Beach

The call is going out to all active and military veterans around the lake area who may be in a little need to show up for the “Suits for Soldiers” event taking place on Saturday in Osage Beach.

Veterans wanting to take advantage of the program will receive, at least, a free suit and shirt.

“Suits for Soldiers” is taking place from 9a-2p at the Elks Lodge and will also feature some live entertainment and food.

More information is available online http://suitsforsoldierslakeoftheozarks.com.