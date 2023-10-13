Car Theft Remains An Issue Nationwide & Here In Missouri

Car theft continues to be a problem in Missouri and across the country.

That’s according to a release issued by the National Insurance Crime Bureau which reports some 500-thousand vehicles were reported stolen nationwide during the first half of 2023.

During that time period, Missouri came in at #10 overall with more than 13,300 reports…an increase of three-percent compared to the first half of 2022.

The rest of the top-10 from #9 down, or up, to number-1 include: Georgia, Ohio, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, Florida, Texas and California with right around 100-thousand reported stolen vehicles.

The report by the N-I-C-B was released to coincide with National Crime Prevention Month which is recognized in October.