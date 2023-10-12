Local Human Trafficking Victim To Speak At Osage Hills Church Thursday Night

It’s a problem many people don’t think can happen in their own backyards until it happens to them or someone they know…human trafficking which has been, and continues to be, a problem here at Lake of the Ozarks.

It’s also the main topic of discussion during a gathering tonight in Osage Beach.

Christine McDonald of Oklahoma, was a human trafficking victim in Laurie on the lake’s west side, and she says “For two years this man possessed me. I wasn’t even allowed to urinate on my own. And I don’t want to tell all the story. But I do want to tell the Missouri connection, how I ended up in Missouri and how I ended up being trafficked in in your community.”

McDonald is in the lake area for her presentation of “I Will Rise” which details her experience.

It takes place tonight at the Church at Osage Hills in Osage Beach starting at 6:30.

https://iwillriseproject.com/