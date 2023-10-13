Major League Fishing To Return For Another Tournament Next Weekend

Major League Fishing will mark another return to Lake of the Ozarks with another event next weekend offering a $60,000 top prize.

The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament is expected to bring another 200 boaters and Strike King Co-anglers to the lake who will also be competing for spots in the 2023 B-F-L All-American at the end of May on Cherokee Lake in Tennessee.

Anglers will launch for next weekend’s event, starting on the 19th, from Public Beach-2 of the state park in Osage Beach at 7:30am each day.

Regular updates, pictures and video from the event can be found, including weigh-ins, can be found at “MajorLeagueFishing.com”.

