Cardinals And Royals See Wins Over The Weekend Heading Into Allstar Games

The Cardinals have hit the all -star break with back -to -back wins.

They beat the White Sox 4 -3 in 10 innings on Sunday.

Paul DeYoung broke a 3 -3 tie with a double in the top of the 10th inning.

Meanwhile, the Royals avoid the four -game sweep in Cleveland.

They beat the Guardians by a score of 4 -1, 6 strong innings by Ryan Yarborough.

Kyle Isabel with a home run.

Barlow picks up his 11th save.

Baseball’s amateur draft Sunday night, the Royals selected in the top 10 and took a high school catcher, number 8 overall, Blake Mitchell out of Texas.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, at number 21, took University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis, the Pac -12’s leader in home runs this past year.