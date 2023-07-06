The Cardinals continue to find ways to top themselves and not in a good way.

Another candidate last night for a worst loss of the year.

Jordan Walker smacks a two -run homer in the top of the ninth inning, final out of the game, and the birds with their backs against the wall deliver.

Walker gives the cards a 9 -8 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Jordan Hicks couldn’t hold the lead and in fact on a ground ball back to the mound, he would throw errant lead a first base, allowing the tying and game -winning runs to score.

A walk -off throwing error gives the fish a 10 -9 victory over the Cardinals, who slip now 16 games below 500 and absolutely got wrenching loss for the Cardinals.

Royals meanwhile taking on the Minnesota Twins, they’re blanked 5 -0.

Minnesota wins it, the former Marlon Pablo Lopez with the victory.

He was sensational, nine shutout innings, he would strike out 12 for his fifth victory of the year.

Home Run Derby is set for Monday.

Luis Robert Adley -Rushman, Adoles Garcia, Randia Rosarana, Piedolanzo, Julio Rodriguez, Mookie Betts, and Vlad Guerrero Jr.